The agricultural bills have caused great trouble for the government. The opposition was already against the Bills, now the Shiromani Akali Dal, an ally of the government, has also openly opposed the Bills. Akali Dal member and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur has resigned from the government in protest against government bills. Before the resignation, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal had expressed his unhappiness against the bill. On the other hand, BJP said that it is becoming a law to create a self-reliant India, a self-reliant India, which will prove to be historic. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday that the bills on agricultural produce and price assurance are ‘transformative’, it will ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce.Several opposition parties, including Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, termed the bills on agricultural produce and price assurance as ‘anti-farmer’, alleging in the Lok Sabha on Thursday that these bills will lead to hoarding, black marketing and industrialists and middlemen will benefit. Farmers will be devastated. Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu also made the allegation while initiating the discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill -2020 on Agricultural Services That the government that came to power with a large majority has forgotten the farmers. He said that today is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and black law is being brought for farmers on such an occasion.

Congress strongly opposes the Bills within the Parliament

The Congress on Thursday termed the agriculture-related bills as anti-farmer and strongly opposed them inside and outside Parliament and alleged that the government wants to end the farmers as well as benefit some capitalists. Former party president Rahul Gandhi claimed that these ‘black laws’ were being made for the exploitation of farmers and laborers. He tweeted, ‘Modi ji had promised to double the income of the farmers, but the’ black ‘laws of the Modi government are being made to economically exploit the farmers and agricultural laborers. This is a new form of ‘Zamindari’ and some of Modi ji’s ‘friends’ will be the ‘Zamindars’ of New India. Agriculture market has been reduced, food security of the country has been erased. ‘

Statement against the bill

Targeting the government, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said, ‘Your ally Shiromani Akali Dal also spoke against you. Wake up now He said that farmers are on the roads in Punjab, Haryana and many other states. It seems that due to such a large majority, this government has forgotten the farmers and has brought the ‘anti-farmer bill’.

Kalyan Banerjee of Trinamool Congress opposed the bill and said that it is anti-farmer. Due to this, poor and less educated farmers will be forced to accept the terms of strong parties. He alleged that this would promote hoarding, black marketing and industrialists and middlemen would benefit. The state will no longer have rights. This will affect the common people as prices will increase. Banerjee said that because of this, the number of lawsuits would increase if the terms of the contract were not met. He alleged that this was an attempt to privatize the entire agricultural sector.

Who said what in favor of the bill?

– BJP’s Virendra Singh said that this bill for the prosperity of farmers has been brought on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is a major step to strengthen the farmers. He emphasized that this is the first government after independence that has raised concern for the prosperity of farmers. Pointing to the concerns of some members of the opposition on the bill, Singh said that I want to say that farmers can never be slaves. He said that the bill was part of the BJP’s manifesto. The BJP has fulfilled its manifesto promises of abolishing Article 370 and building the Ram temple,

-Jajdambika Pal of BJP said that no one has taken steps to improve agriculture sector before this government. He criticized some members of the opposition as calling it a ‘black law’ and said that it is a law to give freedom to farmers. Pal said that from 2006 to 2014, the governments kept pressing the Swaminathan Commission report but in 2014 the Modi government started taking care of the farmers. He said, “Today is the birthday of Prime Minister Modi and today this bill is going to be passed.” I believe that in the days to come, farmers will celebrate it as Farmers Empowerment Day.