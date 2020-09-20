All the three agricultural bills passed by Lok Sabha will be introduced in Rajya Sabha today. For this, the BJP has issued a whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs. Politics has become hot on these important bills related to agriculture. Many parties are opposing this from Punjab to Maharashtra.

India has now come at number one in the world in terms of patients who have been cured of corona infection. The total number of corona infected in the country has now increased to 54 lakhs. Of these, 86,752 people have died. The number of active cases is 10 lakh 10 thousand and 43 lakh people have been cured. In the last 24 hours 92,605 new corona cases have been registered.

Bollywood film maker Anurag Kashyap has termed the allegations of sexual abuse by actress Payal Ghosh as baseless. They have said that there are going to be many attacks. This is just the beginning. At the same time, responding to Payal’s allegations, Kangana Ranaut has demanded the arrest of Anurag Kashyap.

Confirmation of poisoning has been confirmed in a suspicious package sent to US President Donald Trump. According to American officials, if any letter or parcel reaches the White House, it is thoroughly investigated until it reaches the President. The one who fears is taken away. The FBI and Secret Service have started investigating the case.

According to sources, the India vs England series of 2021 and next year’s IPL are also likely to be held in the United Arab Emirates. Not only this, the possibility of IPL to be organized in UAE next year also has increased. However, the conduct of IPL next year will largely depend on the impact of the epidemic.

