new Delhi: Akali Dal Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned from the Modi cabinet on three bills related to farmers. While there is political opposition in Delhi on the law related to farmers, farmers in Punjab, Haryana and different states of the country are also agitating on the streets.

The agitating farmers are also getting support from the opponents of BJP. In Muktsar, Punjab, the workers of Aam Aadmi Party arrived on a tractor to sit outside the former CM and Akali Dal leader Prakash Singh’s house.

The farmers announced the next phase of the movement

The farmers have announced the next phase of the agitation after ending the picket from the Punjab highway. There will be a road stop movement on 20 September in Haryana. Farmers ‘workers’ unions will launch a rail roko movement in Punjab from 24 September to 26 September to protest against the bill. On September 25, Punjab Bandh has also been appealed. Farmers will sit outside the house of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

What are the farmers accusing the government about the bill

Farmers allege that the government is working against them by bringing three bills related to farmers. According to the farmers, the government wants to end the support price system. The government wants to end the mandis through bills. The government wants to promote large companies in the agricultural sector.

The Prime Minister himself responded to the protest

Despite opposition within the NDA, the government is not ready to take back its steps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself responded to those opposing the bill. Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “A lot of powers are engaged in confusing the farmers. I assure my farmer brothers and sisters that the system of MSP and government procurement will remain. These bills are really going to empower the farmers by giving them many more options. ”

Why the resignation of Harsimrat is the helplessness of Akali Dal?

Opposing the bill is the compulsion of the Akali Dal, if the Akali Dal had not done so, its politics would have been ten years behind in Punjab. The voters of the village are already angry with the Akali Dal in the Dera Sacha Sauda dispute. Even after the bill is passed, if the Akali Dal remains in the central government, then it does not get even the votes it had in the villages of Punjab … Anyway, there is hardly one and a half years left in the Punjab assembly elections. Even though the Akali Dal has split from the cabinet, no decision has been made yet to separate from the NDA.

Captain calls resignation, Nautanki, Congress MLA resigns in Punjab

On the other hand, the Congress, which is strongly opposing the bill, says that the Akali Dal is doing drama. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has termed the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur on the farmers’ bill as a gimmick. At the same time, Congress MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab has also resigned in protest against the bill related to farmers.

