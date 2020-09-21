What is apmc The problem of farmers not getting the right or remunerative price of produce is not just today’s problem. After independence, many efforts were made in this direction. Then in the 1970s agricultural marketing societies were formed under the Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act. This is called APMC in short form. The purpose of these committees was to protect farmers from market uncertainties.

What happened to this law After the APMC Act came into force, commendable work has been done in the direction of bringing order in agricultural markets and preventing exploitation of farmers at the hands of middlemen. Most states previously had their own APMC laws. But after the introduction of the law at the central level, its real purpose was not fulfilled. Because APMC system could not develop according to time and requirement. There was an increase in the market structure but it could not keep pace with the increase in the sale and purchase of surplus agri commodities. There were no attempts to modernize it and enhance the competitive environment.

States have increased fees With the passage of time, many states have increased the fees charged in APMC mandis to an extent. For example, rural development funds, agricultural welfare cess, development cess were imposed in the mandis. Similarly, in some mandis, 4-8 per cent duty was imposed on commission agents for fruits and vegetables. Currently, Mandi tax in Punjab is 6.5 percent and 2.5 percent accountancy charge. Apart from this many types of cess. 14.5 percent charge overall. This is 11.5 percent in Haryana.

The coin runs by the agents Whatever charge or cess the state government decides under the APMC Act, the farmers ultimately fill it. The situation is even worse that 2.5 per cent charge in government procurement is fixed. Whatever products are sold in the mandi, farmers first buy product brokers. If the government also wants to buy wheat or paddy, then they will purchase this agent from the farmers first, and then FCI. In some states there is a spying network of the agents. As such, about 48,000 audiaries are registered in Punjab itself.

Politicians get protection The agents in the mandis made under the APMC law do not do such arbitrary. They have been patronized by politicians. Under these patronage, through these committees, the monopoly of the wholesale traders on the mandis remained and the middlemen remained silver. Due to this neither the farmers got fair price for their products nor the consumers got any benefit. In this way the power of the APMC Act has been used to generate resources and compensate the interests of middlemen.

This is why the price of farm to fork increases The difference in the price that farmers get for their produce and the price that customers have to pay to eat on a plate is called ‘farm-to-fork’ (between farm to plate) price increase. A report from the Times of India says that this (Farm to Fork) growth can be up to 65 percent in India, compared to 10 percent in Northern Europe and 25 percent in developing countries like Indonesia.

New law impacts farmers and customers NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand says that this law will free farmers from the grip of APMC. If seen, now the market has become like a union of traders or artisans. This law will allow farmers to sell their produce directly to anyone. This will increase competition among buyers, and farmers will get better prices. Due to the absence of a legally valid middleman, farmers will be able to sell their produce directly to customers (eg restaurants, food processing companies, etc.). This can make food items affordable for customers.

What is the objection The Punjab government and some experts have objected to this law. He says that this law violates the country’s federal system. The Indian constitution has given state legislatures the authority to conduct mandis and fairs. This is clearly mentioned in the 28th entry of the State List in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. He says that since APMC operates agricultural mandis, the central government should not interfere.

States like Bihar Jharkhand are not affected If we talk about states like Bihar or Jharkhand (Farmer’s Bill) then the life of the farmers will not be affected by this law. This is because there is no such thing called Government Purchase or Agriculture Market (APMC Mandi) already working there. There are already farmers forced to sell their produce to middlemen or traders.

