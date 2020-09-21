Highlights: There was a fierce commotion in Parliament on Sunday, the opposition was calling the agricultural bill as anti-farmer

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suspended eight MPs suspended due to uproar

Mamta Banerjee attacked government for suspension of MPs

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee said, the government is not respecting democratic norms

After whatever happened in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday during the discussion on agricultural bills, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu suspended eight opposition MPs for the remainder of the current session. The suspended MPs include three from Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and CPI (M) and one member of Aam Aadmi Party. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lashed out at the government for the suspension of MPs.

Mamta Banerjee has said that the government has not respected the democratic norms. Whatever the government may do, those people will continue to raise their voice against the government from the Parliament to the street.

CM Mamta Banerjee tweeted, ‘The suspension of 8 MPs fighting to protect the interests of farmers is unfortunate and reflective. It reflects the mindset of democratic government that it does not respect democratic norms and principles. We will not stop, we will continue to fight against this fascist government from Parliament to the streets.

Naidu spoke to MPs, do some introspection

The Rajya Sabha chairman said on Monday as soon as the proceedings of the House started, ‘Tomorrow was a very bad day for the Rajya Sabha when some members came to the well of the House. The deputy chairman was lynched. They were prevented from doing their work. This is very unfortunate and condemnable. I suggest to the MPs, please do a little introspection. ‘

There was a fierce commotion on Sunday

There was a huge uproar in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. When the government wanted to pass the agricultural bills, many opposition MPs shouted slogans. Then reached the chair and tore the document. Deputy Speaker Harivansh kept reminding these MPs of the corona virus but they did not listen to one. The uproar became so intense that Marshall had to intervene. Later the proceedings of the House had to be adjourned.

Derek O’Brien (Trinamool Congress)

Sanjay Singh (Aam Aadmi Party)

Raju Satav (Congress)

KK Ragesh (CPI-M)

Ripun Bora (Congress)

Dola Sen (Trinamool Congress)

Syed Nasir Hussain (Congress)

Elmaram Karim (CPI-M)