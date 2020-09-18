new Delhi: The bill related to farmers has created a ruckus from Parliament to the road. On Thursday, this bill was passed by the Lok Sabha amid protests. Now this will be introduced in Rajya Sabha. The Shiv Sena supported this bill in the Lok Sabha but announced to oppose it in the Rajya Sabha. Speaking to ABP News, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that we will not support this bill by closing the eyes. He said that the opposition is not creating a ruckus but a ruckus in the NDA.

Government is not worried about farmers – Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said that the government is not worried about the farmers. The Akali Dal has revolted. It matters Punjab is an agricultural state. The farmers there inspire the whole country. This is a revolt against the bill that the government has brought. They do not communicate with anyone. You do not talk to us, at least talk to the constituents of NDA. This is not a personal fight, it is a fight for the interest of the farmers. Before the resignation, the matter which the Minister (Harsimrat Kaur Badal) has placed before the resignation is worth considering. After his resignation, this matter has come before the people.

No problem in NDA, this is a big problem

With this Sanjay Raut said, “I will talk to Pawar saheb.” I received a call from the Agriculture Minister. I think it will not be what the government wants. There was no dialogue with the Akali Dal either. This is a big problem in NDA. After the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur ji, there has been an awareness among the farmers throughout the country that the bill that the government is going to bring is against the farmers. If the government is unable to control, then farmers will take to the streets all over the country. There is no question of support in Rajya Sabha.

