new Delhi: All the three agricultural bills passed by Lok Sabha were introduced in Rajya Sabha today. Today, the entire opposition united on the issues of farmers and attacked the Narendra Modi government at the center. During this time, Shiv Sena asked the government in the House whether farmers’ income would double after the bill was approved and they would not commit suicide?

Shiv Sena MP in Rajya Sabha Sanjay Raut said, “The bill you are bringing today, in which you said that it is in the interest of the farmer.” Can you assure the country that after these three bills are approved, will the income of our farmers really double and not a single farmer will commit suicide in this country.

If the bill is rumored, then why did Harsimrat Kaur resign? – Shiv Sena

Sanjay Raut further said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi said about the agricultural bill that this is a new revolution for farmers. Is a new freedom. MSP and cooperative procurement will not be abolished, it is just a rumor. So, did an Akali minister resign from the cabinet after believing in the rumor. ”Cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the cabinet after the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha.

What did the Trinamool Congress say?

At the same time, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said, “You said that farmers’ income will double by 2022. But according to the rate that is currently going on, the income of the farmer cannot double by 2028. I can also talk big.

What did Samajwadi Party say?

Apart from Shiv Sena and TMC, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said, “Would it not be fair in Parliamentary Democracy that when you bring a bill about the sector which provides livelihood to 7% of the people of the country, then even to the leaders of the opposition Talk and talk to all the organizations of the country.

What did the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare say?

Earlier, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled in the House to discuss and pass the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Bill, 2020 did. Tomar said that both the bills are historical and will bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers.

Narendra Singh Tomar said, “Through this bill, the farmer will be free to sell his crop at any place at the desired price. These bills will provide an opportunity to farmers to grow expensive crops. “He said,” This bill also provides that the farmer will get the assurance of price only in the agreement that will be made at the time of sowing. Provision has been made in these bills to protect the farmer and that there is no tampering of the land of the farmer.