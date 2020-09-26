new Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has tweeted a video saying that there are constant attacks on farmers. He said in the video that at the time of demonetisation, then GST and then Corona, you (farmers) were not given one rupee. Rahul told the farmers that efforts are being made to kill you and you are being enslaved.

Rahul Gandhi in his video message said, “My greetings to the farmers of the country. The attack on you is on. First you are not given one rupee at the time of demonetisation, then GST and then Corona. Trying to kill you, You are being enslaved. Corporates are being enslaved. And now these three terrible laws. Laws to eliminate you. Laws that ax you in your feet. We stand with you and we will stop these laws, together we Will stop. “