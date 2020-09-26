new Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has tweeted a video saying that there are constant attacks on farmers. He said in the video that at the time of demonetisation, then GST and then Corona, you (farmers) were not given one rupee. Rahul told the farmers that efforts are being made to kill you and you are being enslaved.
Rahul Gandhi in his video message said, “My greetings to the farmers of the country. The attack on you is on. First you are not given one rupee at the time of demonetisation, then GST and then Corona. Trying to kill you, You are being enslaved. Corporates are being enslaved. And now these three terrible laws. Laws to eliminate you. Laws that ax you in your feet. We stand with you and we will stop these laws, together we Will stop. “
Rahul further said, “I want to tell the government that you have made a big mistake. If the farmer comes out on the road a lot of damage is going to happen. Take these laws back, don’t waste time. You withdraw and give a guarantee of MSP to the farmers. “
Let me tell you that there are protests all over the country regarding the agricultural bills passed by the Parliament. In the past, even during the Bharat Bandh, farmer organizations have expressed their anger against the bill in many parts of the country. In many places, the farmers also organized a rail roko movement. Opposition parties also supported the farmers’ protests.
Demonstration on railway tracks in Amritsar
A group of farmers protesting on the railway tracks in Amritsar city of Punjab removed the shirts on Saturday as a protest against the agricultural bills passed by Parliament. The protesters, sitting on the railway track without a shirt, raised slogans against the BJP-led central government and demanded the withdrawal of the agricultural bills.
These farmers, who are protesting under the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti, have been sitting on the rail tracks near Devidaspura village in Amritsar since 24 September. Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “The farmers have removed their kurtas and shirts as a protest to convey their voice to the government.”
On Friday, the committee announced that it was extending its three-day ‘Stop Rail’ movement for three days. Now between 26 to 29 September, their movement will continue.
