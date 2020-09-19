new Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has today attacked the BJP government at the Center regarding the agricultural bills passed in the Lok Sabha. Priyanka Gandhi has accused the BJP of not listening to the farmers to get their rich Kharbapati friends into the agriculture sector. The entire opposition on agricultural bills is an attacker on the Modi government.

What has Priyanka Gandhi saidThe

Priyanka Gandhi wrote today by tweeting, “This is a difficult time for farmers. The government should have helped the MSP and farmers in their procurement system at this time, but the opposite happened. The BJP government is looking more eager to get its rich Kharabapati friends into the agriculture sector. She does not even want to listen to the farmers. ”

These are difficult times for farmers. The government should have helped the MSP and farmers in their procurement system at this time, but the opposite happened. The BJP government is looking more eager to get its rich Kharbapati friends into the agriculture sector. She does not even want to listen to the farmers. – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 19, 2020

Prime Minister Modi anti-farmer – Congress

At the same time, the Congress yesterday said, “The trust of the farmers has been lost from this government and it is tricking the farmers and laborers of the country.” The party also said that the government in this Kurukshetra is ‘Kaurava’ and the farmers and laborers. There are ‘Pandavas’ and the Congress stands with the Pandavas.

What did Rahul Gandhi sayThe

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “The farmer has lost faith in the Modi government because there has been a difference in Modi’s words and actions from the beginning. Demonetisation, incorrect GST and heavy tax on diesel. Awakened farmer knows – Modi government will increase the trade of ‘friends’ with agriculture bill and will attack farmers ‘livelihood.’

PM Modi What saidThe

Significantly, on Friday, Prime Minister Modi assured the farmers of the country that the bill on agrarian reform passed by the Lok Sabha will act as a defense for them and due to the new provision being implemented, they can harvest their crop in any market of the country at their desired cost. Will be able to sell

PM Modi accused the opposition parties, especially the Congress, that they were trying to confuse the farmers by opposing these bills and claimed that after the enactment of these bills, the farmers of India will not remain in bondage in the 21st century. He described these bills as the need of the country and the need of the hour. He urged the farmers not to fall into the confusion being spread by the opposition and be cautious.