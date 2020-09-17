new Delhi: Amid heavy opposition, two bills related to agriculture were passed by the Lok Sabha today. After approving the bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that some powers are trying to confuse it. PM Modi said that agricultural reform will provide new opportunities for farmers to sell their produce, which will increase their profits.

There was a long discussion in the Lok Sabha today on the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill -2020 on Agricultural Services. Meanwhile, Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Modi cabinet opposing the bill. Several other opposition parties, including the Congress, also strongly opposed the bill.

After the resignation, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “I do not want to be a part of the government that brought the bill related to agriculture without removing the apprehensions of the farmers.”

What did PM Modi say?

After approving both the Bills from the Lok Sabha, PM Modi tweeted one after the other with #JaiKisan. PM Modi said, “The passage of historic agrarian reform bills in the Lok Sabha is an important moment for the country’s farmers and the agricultural sector.” This bill will truly free the farmers from middlemen and all obstacles.

Prime Minister Modi said that with this agrarian reform, farmers will get new opportunities to sell their produce, which will increase their profits. With this, our agriculture sector will get the benefit of modern technology, whereas the farmers will be empowered.

PM Modi said, “A lot of powers are engaged in confusing the farmers. I assure my farmer brothers and sisters that the system of MSP and government procurement will remain. These bills are really going to empower the farmers by giving them many more options. ”

A lot of power is engaged in confusing the farmers. I assure my farmer brothers and sisters that the system of MSP and government procurement will remain. These bills are really going to empower the farmers by giving them many more options. #JaiKisan – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

These MPs burnt copies of the bill

The Lok Sabha members of the Congress, who belong to Punjab, burnt copies of agricultural bills in the Parliament complex and demanded their withdrawal. Congress MPs Gurjit Singh Aujla, Dr Amar Singh, Ravneet Bittu and Jasbir Gill lit copies of the bill in the Parliament complex.

Explain that in Haryana and Punjab farmers are protesting against the bill brought by the central government. It has emerged as a major issue in both the states.

Two bills related to farmers passed in Lok Sabha between Harsimrat Kaur’s resignation and Congress walkout