New Delhi There is a ruckus on the Agriculture Bill in the country and in such a situation Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken on this bill. He said that some people are misleading the farmers. The agricultural bill that has been brought is in the interest of farmers and will serve as a defense for them. There is no reason for farmers to be concerned about the fair value of their crops.

Fair value of crop will continue to be available from MSP

PM Modi said that through MSP (Minimum Support Price), farmers will continue to get fair price for their crops. This bill will only bring benefits for the farmers. People who used to talk big for the farmers during the elections, when the Bharatiya Janata Party is doing the same things today, these people are spreading all sorts of illusions.

Government committed to farmers – PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that the parties talked big about the MSP, but only the BJP government is fulfilling the promises made to them. Our government is committed to provide farmers fair and good prices of their crops through MSP. The parties talked big about the MSP, but only the BJP government is fulfilling the promises made to them. Our government is committed to provide fair and good prices to the farmers through MSP.

Bill is PM for farmers

The PM said that this bill, which acts as a defense shield for farmers, is dedicated to them. Through this, farmers will not have to depend on middlemen and they will be able to sell their crops directly to the mandis. The APMC Act about which these people are doing politics and talking about implementing agricultural amendments, when they could not implement in so many years and today the BJP government is doing that work, then these people are flirting.

With middlemen opposing the bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those opposing this bill are with middlemen and do not want to let farmers understand their interest. Those who earn profits through middlemen are not worried about the benefit of farmers.

