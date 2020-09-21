new Delhi: There was a huge uproar in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. Even the Deputy Chairman tried to break the mic. The rule book was torn in front of the Deputy Chairman. This whole incident happened yesterday during the introduction of the Agricultural Reforms Bill in the Rajya Sabha. However, this bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha amidst huge uproar.

Action taken on eight MPs who created uproar

Action was taken on eight MPs who created a ruckus on Monday and all have been suspended for the entire session. There are three Congress members, two from CPI (M), two from TMC and one from AAP.

Action taken on these MPs

Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen of Trinamool Congress, Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party, Rajiv Satav of Congress, Syed Nasir Hussain, Ripun Bora and KK Ragesh and Ellmalran Karim from CPI (M) are to name.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said – this behavior is unfortunate

On the uproar, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said today that it was the worst day for the Rajya Sabha. Some MPs threw the paper. Mike broke up. Rule book was thrown. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Naidu said that the Deputy Chairman was threatened. Offensive comments were made on them. He said, “This behavior of the MP is very unfortunate and condemnable”. I suggest to MPs, please do a little introspection. ”

After action on eight MPs, BJP Rajya Sabha MP V Muralitharan said that the suspended members had no right to stay in the House. The House cannot function with the presence of non-members. To this, Deputy Speaker Harivansh said, “I urge the members of the Rajya Sabha, who are named, not to participate in the proceedings of the House.”

Explainer: Agriculture bill will become law with President’s seal, know why there is a ruckus on them