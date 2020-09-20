new Delhi: All the three agricultural bills passed by Lok Sabha were introduced in Rajya Sabha today. During this time there was a lot of uproar in the house. The Congress accused the Narendra Modi government of the Center that this bill is against the landlords of Hindustan and especially Punjab, Haryana and Western UP and this bill is the death warrant of the farmers. In the Rajya Sabha, Pratap Singh Bajwa of the Congress said that the Modi government wants to promote the corporate world.

What did Pratap Singh Bajwa say?

Pratap Singh Bajwa said, “These are the bills, the Congress party rejects them completely.” This bill is against the landlords of Hindustan and especially Punjab, Haryana and Western UP. We are not ready to sign these death warrants of farmers under any circumstances. ”

The Congress accused the government of bringing the new Agricultural Bill both to abolish the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and to benefit the corporate world. However, the government denied this, saying that these bills have been brought with the aim of giving farmers an alternative to the market and a better price for their crops.

Both bills hurt the soul of farmers – Bajwa

In the Rajya Sabha, Pratap Singh Bajwa of Congress alleged that both the bills are an injury to the soul of the farmers, it has been prepared wrongly and introduced at the wrong time. He said that thousands of corona virus cases are coming up every day and there is tension with China on the border. He questioned whether the government had talked to the farmers’ organizations before taking new steps.

Why BJP’s ally Akali Dal is opposing the bill in favor of farmers- Bajwa

Bajwa alleged that both the bills also play with the federal structure of the country. He said that those whom you want to benefit, they are not ready to accept it. In such a situation what is the need of new laws. He said that the farmers of the country are no longer illiterate and they understand the steps of the government. Bajwa questioned that if the government’s move is in favor of the farmers, then why is the Akali Dal, the BJP’s oldest ally, opposing it?

The Congress leader, citing the 2015 report of the Shanta Kumar Committee, said that the government is taking steps to address the losses incurred by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). He said that farmers of Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh will suffer the most due to the new move of the government.

The bill will revolutionize the lives of farmers: Agriculture Minister

Earlier, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled in the House to discuss and pass the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Bill, 2020 did. Tomar said that both the bills are historical and will bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers.