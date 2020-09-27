Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh termed the President’s approval of the agricultural bills as “unfortunate and disappointing”, saying that his government was exploring all options, including amending state laws, to protect the interests of farmers. The Chief Minister said that before taking any decision all farmer organizations and other stakeholders would be taken into confidence. Let us know that recently the Congress had demanded the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal to bring a proposal against the agricultural bills.

A few days later, now the Chief Minister of Punjab said that his government is committed to buying every single grain of farmers without compromising on prices. He said that the state government was in consultation with law and agriculture experts for future steps with all those who would be affected by the ‘harmful’ bills of the Center.

CM will picket

The Chief Minister said that apart from the legal measures, his government is also exploring other options to avoid the new laws of the Center created to ruin the farmers and economy of Punjab. On Monday, after paying homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh at his memorial site, the Chief Minister will sit on a sit-in protest against these laws in Kalan. The Chief Minister said that Congress and other opposition parties were not given an opportunity to express their concerns in Parliament.

Disappointment expressed over the president’s approval

He expressed disappointment over President Ram Nath Kovind’s approval of the three Bills. Singh said that the President’s approval is a setback for the farmers who are protesting against these laws of the Center on the streets. He said that the implementation of these dangerous laws in the present form will ruin the agricultural sector of Punjab.