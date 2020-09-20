Highlights: Today, two bills related to agriculture have passed in Rajya Sabha

Opposition created a ruckus in the House but got the bill passed by voice vote

After this, Congress said that it is ‘black day’ and the opposition is not listened to.

Congress said that this bill is anti-farmer and condemnable

new Delhi

Today, what has happened in Rajya sabha Ruckus has started a series of allegations and counter-allegations. On one hand, the ruling party is accusing the opposition of violating democratic norms and on the other, the Congress has declared it a black day. Earlier too, on behalf of Congress it was said, ‘Today democracy has been murdered’. Congress leader KC Venugopal said that today is the ‘black day’ of India’s parliamentary democracy. He said, “The anti-farmer bill that has been passed in the Rajya Sabha today is unacceptable and condemnable.”

Venugopal said, ‘Farmers’ organizations and associations are on the streets in protest of this bill, they are fighting for their interests. We do not understand what was so soon? They are not ready to listen to other political parties. They do not listen to the voice of Parliament and especially the opposition is ignored. Let us know that the Congress has been opposing this bill and today the Youth Congress workers also joined the march along with the farmers. Two bills related to agriculture have been passed in the Rajya Sabha. They had already passed in the Lok Sabha.

Will there be action against the opposition?

The Vice President convened a high-level meeting at his residence today, following a loud uproar in the House. It is believed that action can be taken against the committing members. Actually the MP shouting slogans reached the Well and broke the Speaker’s mic. The rule book was torn down and the copy of the bill was torn and tossed in the house. The Vice President also held a meeting with the Deputy Chairman and Union Ministers regarding this uproar.

Rajnath said embarrassing

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a press conference with 6 ministers and said that the kind of uproar that has happened in the house today has never happened before. He said, “It is sad, shameful and unfortunate.” The Defense Minister said that this has hurt the dignity of Parliament.

He said that the misbehavior of the Deputy Chairman in the Rajya Sabha was witnessed by all. He said that the dignity of democracy has been affected by this behavior of opposition MPs. He said that whenever the dignity of Parliament is broken, then the dignity of democracy has come down.