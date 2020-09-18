new Delhi: There is a ruckus about the bills related to farmers. If the farmers are opposing it on the roads, then the opposition is also an attacker on the government. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that these steps are farmer friendly and their income will increase from this. He said that some political parties are working to spread lies.

Narendra Singh Tomar tweeted, “Unsuccessful attempts are being made by some political parties to mislead the people of the country by spreading lies. The Agriculture Bill 2020 is an important step of the Modi government to be completely farmer friendly and increase their income. Identify the lie, support the truth. “

– Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) September 18, 2020

In another tweet, he said, “Priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has always been village, poor and farmer. Every decision taken by them is in the interest of the country. The Farmers Bill 2020 is also going to fulfill the goal of doubling the income of farmers in this direction. Avoid lies. “

Significantly, on Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the Modi cabinet, opposing these bills. Today he said that resigning was not compulsion but necessary. He said that the government failed to take farmers into confidence.

The Prime Minister said that some people are campaigning against the purchase of MSP and paddy-wheat etc. Our government is committed to provide fair prices to farmers through MSP. Government procurement will also continue as before. Now the farmer will be able to sell his crop in any market of the country at the desired price.

