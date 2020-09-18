Highlights: Three important bills related to agricultural sector reform introduced in Rajya Sabha

Farmers’ organization on the street, opposition within opposition parliament

During the debate, YSR Congress MP showed Congress Manifesto

Congress made promises to bring similar legislation in election manifesto

new Delhi

Three important bills related to agriculture were introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. Farmers’ organizations and political parties are opposing these bills, from Parliament to the road. Parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress protested when the bill was introduced in the upper house of Parliament. The YSR Congress openly supported the bill. Party MP V. Vijayasai Reddy strongly criticized the Congress, calling the protest ‘absurd’. Waving the election manifesto of the Congress, he said that this party is doing ‘hypocrisy’ in the name of farmer interest. Reddy said that the Congress also made the same promises in the manifesto which have been kept in this bill.

Congressmen furious with Reddy’s comment

During his speech, Reddy used such words for the Congress that the Congress became enraged. There was an uproar in the house. However, the presiding Dr. L Hanumantayya directed to remove those words from the proceedings of the House. Congress MP Anand Sharma asked Reddy to apologize. When the noise did not stop, the Chair was ordered to record only the speech of the MP.

Opposition surrounded government in Rajya Sabha

The Congress handed over the protest to Pratap Singh Bajwa, who comes from Punjab. He said that this bill was not deliberately introduced and it has been hurried. Bajwa termed these bills as the ‘death warrant’ of the farmers and said that the Congress will not sign it. TMC MP Derek O’Brien said “the Prime Minister is misleading farmers.” You (Center) said that the income of farmers will double by 2022 but according to the current rate, the income of farmers will not double before 2028. You have less credibility in making promises. “

Modi on opposition to agriculture bill, misleading farmers who ruled for decades

Farmers will become slaves: DMK

DMK MP TKS Allangovan said that ‘farmers who contribute at least 20 per cent of the country’s GDP will be enslaved by these bills. This will kill the farmers and make them a selling item. ‘ Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said, “It seems that there is probably some pressure that the ruling party does not want to discuss these bills.” They are only hurrying. You (center) have not consulted any farmers’ organization either.

Modi government does not have tension in Rajya Sabha

Who is against the bill, who is against it?

There is disagreement on the bill in the NDA. The Shiromani Akali Dal, the oldest ally of the BJP, has left the ministerial post from the central government. Harsimrat Kaur Badal submitted her resignation. The party has clearly opposed the bill. The BJP expected support from the AIADMK DMK, Shiv Sena, BJD and YSR Congress. YSRCP has given its support. The opposition seems united on this issue. Parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, DMK, RJD, AAP, Akali Dal are opposed to the bill. The BSP is likely to abstain from voting.