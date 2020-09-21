There was a huge uproar in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on the Agriculture Bill 2020. However, amidst the uproar, the bill was passed by voice vote. The remaining days of the Parliament session are expected to cause uproar due to the Rajya Sabha uproar. According to sources today, the opposition will demand that Deputy Chairman Harivansh should not preside over the proceedings till a no-confidence motion is arrived.Congress and like-minded parties will unite and set forth the roadmap. All the parties who have come with no confidence motion will meet on Monday and decide their future course of action. Sources said that the opposition will stage a protest against the government and agricultural bills in the Parliament complex. However, any move to suspend or terminate the membership of any opposition MP can result in a rift in the House.

Suspension motion may come in Rajya Sabha against ‘chaotic MPs’

Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

During the passage of the Agriculture Bill 2020, the opposition in the Rajya Sabha created a huge ruckus. Opposition MPs created a ruckus in the House, went to the Deputy Speaker’s seat, tore the rule book, broke the mic and created a situation that they had to call Marshall to control.

No confidence motion against the deputy chairman

The matter did not end here. On the one hand, 12 opposition parties have given notice of a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Harivansh, on the other hand, the ruling party is preparing to move a motion in the House seeking action on the ‘lawmakers who are spreading chaos’ during the proceedings of the House. Sources said what happened during the passage of the Bills and which MPs were involved in the alleged violence? To ascertain this, footage of Rajya Sabha television is being watched.