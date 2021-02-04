In the south of Italy, hides a highly sought after citrus fruit: bergamot. At first glance, it looks like a large lemon. “The difference with other citrus fruits is its shape. It is oval. She’s the color of lemon and the appearance of orange“, Explain Fabio Trunfio, producer of bergamot. Since the 18th century, 90% of world production comes from its Italian lands. The harvest is mainly done at the end of January.



Three thousand tons are picked with infinite care. In bergamot, all components have a value: 200 kilos of zest are needed to produce one liter of essential oil, used as a fixer in perfumes. The rest of the fruit will be used as jam, vinegar and fruit juice. Bergamot is also used in cooking: it goes perfectly with fish.