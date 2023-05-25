São Paulo, 25th – The Ministry of Agriculture has prohibited since Wednesday (24th), through an Ordinance published in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU)the import of seed potatoes from Chile of the species Solanum tuberosum, due to the risk of entry of crop pests into Brazil. According to Ordinance SDA 807, of 5/22/2023, the suspension will remain in effect “until the review of the pest risk analysis”. In addition, the ministry informs that the suspension “will not be applied to shipments of seed potatoes with phytosanitary certificates issued until the day before the date of publication of the Ordinance”.

