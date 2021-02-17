The ax has fallen. The agricultural cooperative group Axéréal, based in Olivet (Loiret), has validated its restructuring plan which provides for the elimination of 220 jobs, half of which concerns the head office, as well as the closure of a hundred silos, announced Wednesday the inter-union (CFDT FGA, Sdacoopa Solidaires, Unsa 2A) of the group. Around 100 workstations and around 60 silos should first close by June 2021. A second wave of cuts should follow the following year. The group, which employs 4,000 people in France, justified this savings plan, announced in November 2020, by the need for “Reform of the economic model of the cooperative”, and advocates for the creation of “More profitable sectors for producers”. If management remains inflexible on the number of positions affected by this restructuring plan and its implementation schedule, the inter-union has nevertheless negotiated a voluntary departure plan which would meet with a ” strong interest “ among employees and which, according to her, will minimize the social impact. The unions warn, however, that they will “Particularly attentive to the health, safety and working conditions of teams in new organizations”. Mr. T.