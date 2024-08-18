Agriculture | An artist couple moved to the country to realize their dream – Now they have an exceptional farm that produces results

An artist couple bought a house in Siuntio that had served as a summer cottage and decided to start producing food in a new way. They created a profitable farm without heavy machinery, artificial fertilizers or agricultural subsidies.

Vanha The Fiat tractor roars into action. The entire farming family sits in the booth: Pieter-Jan Van Damme, Essi Ruuskanen and their children, who are always excited to jump on the tractor Asta5 and Selma3.

The tractor does not plow or track seeders. This is not done at Tuiskula farm at all.