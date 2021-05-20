Agriculture Aleksis Kyrö could not just be a “stripper farmer”, and therefore he became the MTK boss, who now wants climate action from farmers.

Aleksis Kyrö is known as the burlesque character Dick Tatoren. In his new role as MTK boss, he says he takes climate change and concerns about farmers ’exhaustion seriously.

”´Ooh, he is a burlesque artist! Ooh, he is a farmer´. It’s starting to get a little tiring already, ”he says Aleksis Kyrö. It is a Friday morning, and Kyrö is at home in the village of Orimattila Sammalisto.

Kyrö is a 42-year-old rather recent chairman of the Uusimaa Federation of the Federation of Agricultural and Forestry Producers (MTK), who of course still enjoys his burlesque hobby. On Instagram he is a burlesque character from Dick Tatore.