Sunday, November 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Agriculture | A young couple decided to live in the country without taking out a loan – Then the nightmare began

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
Agriculture | A young couple decided to live in the country without taking out a loan – Then the nightmare began

Ville Puhakka and Kaisa Peura have been at the helm of the Liepala dairy farm for four years. The couple is the tenth generation of farmers on the farm of the Puhaka family in Ilomantsi Huhus. Picture: Matti Vassinen

In the spring of 2022, the rise in prices pushed many farms into financial difficulties. In Ilomantsi Huhus, young farmers Ville Puhakka and Kaisa Peura did everything they could to make the farm survive. The end of the year brought hope.

If now I would stop and sell everything, could I start over?

This is what a farmer, an agricultural entrepreneur thought about Ville Puhakka26, a year ago in the summer in his beach sauna in Ilomantsi Huhus.

Relatives had come to Koitere lakeside to take a sauna and enjoy the beautiful July evening. However, the young owner of the Liepala dairy farm was tired and his mind was heavy.

See also  Television Review | Netflix's Lattia on laavaa game show is nerve-wracking

#Agriculture #young #couple #decided #live #country #loan #nightmare #began

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
NHL players set league record for most goals scored in a day

NHL players set league record for most goals scored in a day

Recommended

No Result
View All Result