Cédric Briand, breeder of “pie noir” cows in Plessé (Loire-Atlantique), has participated in all the editions of the Agricultural Show for 15 years. The 58th edition, which was to be held in February 2021 at Porte de Versailles in Paris, is canceled because of the health crisis. One of his animals having already received the honors of the show, Cédric Briand hoped to exhibit again in Paris. For the 70 black magpie breeders in Brittany, the show is a irreplaceable showcase. “We are embarking on an AOP project on the gwell, which is a flagship product, we have things to say and people to meet at the show”, he explains, disappointed.

Véronique Heurtel, cider producer in Plessé, is also a regular at the show. In 2019 and 2020, he was awarded two gold medals thanks to his cider in the general agricultural competition, which, this time, could be organized in the region. This is a relief for the professionals concerned, despite a necessarily limited 2021 edition.