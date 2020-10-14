It has become a real institution in France since 1964. For the first time in its history, the Agricultural Show will not take place. A cancellation which is explained by the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 epidemic in France. This is a huge blow for the world of agriculture for which this event represents a considerable stake.

Farmers were obviously shocked by this announcement. Each year, the Agricultural Show allows them to both highlight their breeding, a pride for them. But it also allows some to receive a medal for their products. A potential boost for their production. “We are considering having a decentralized formula so that they can have their medal this year nonetheless”, announces Arnaud Lemoine, Deputy Director CENECA and owner of the Agricultural Show.

