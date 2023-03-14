By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The extraordinary secretary for tax reform, Bernard Appy, said this Tuesday, in a meeting with the Parliamentary Front for Agriculture (FPA), that the new tax rules under discussion in Congress will bring benefits to the sector, which should “ come out better” of the tax reform than it is currently.

According to a tweet published on the FPA profile, Appy guaranteed exemption from exports and the possibility of credit to rural producers.

“On exports, the exemption will be complete, it will be greater than it is today”, says the FPA publication on the social network, attributing the statement to Appy.

“In the new fully cumulative model, this residue that still exists will cease to exist and the producer will recover credit for everything he acquired for his production. The agricultural sector will come out of the reform better than it is today, with absolute certainty”, concludes the post with the secretary’s statements.

The president of the FPA, Pedro Lupion (PP-PR), stated that “the biggest detail of the tax reform is to convince that it will not be harmful to the rural producer”, according to a post on the FPA’s Twitter.

“It’s our biggest concern and that’s why we have a technical team working to analyze and come up with the best solution”, completed the president of the front in the publication.

At the end of February, Lupion stated that the front, which has more than 340 parliamentarians, is willing with the reform, but defended that it takes into account the importance of the sector and does not harm it, taking the opportunity to deny that agriculture is “ undertaxed”.

Elected as a priority by the political leaders in Congress and by the Lula government, the tax reform still has a long way of negotiating ahead in the search for a consensus and enough votes to approve it.

At the moment, the restructuring of the tax system is being debated by a working group of the Chamber, in the phase of public hearings with specialists and sectors involved in the subject.

After this stage, the proposal can go to the plenary of the Chamber. But, due to the complexity of the issue, even the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), sponsor of the tax reform, considered it “difficult” to set a deadline for the vote.

As it is a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), the tax reform will need to receive at least 308 votes among the 513 deputies, in two rounds of voting, to be approved.

Members of the working group start from two PECs on tax reform –the 45th and the 110th– already in progress in Congress, to prepare the text to be submitted to the plenary. The idea of ​​the proposal’s rapporteur, Deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), is to publish a text with the conclusion of the debates in the working group on May 16.

PEC 45, which is being discussed in the Chamber, provides for the creation of a single tax on goods and services at the federal, state and municipal levels. PEC 110, from the Senate, provides for dual taxation: a value-added tax for the Union and another for the other entities of the Federation.