In Delhi, people set fire to pictures of the singer and the climate activist. They had shown solidarity with the farmers’ protests on Twitter.

DELHI taz | Ironically, a tweet from pop star Rihanna is currently being hotly debated in India on the internet, in the media and on the streets. Rihanna drew attention to the ongoing farmer protests in the country on Tuesday via Twitter: “Why don’t we talk about it? #FarmersProtest, “she posted on Tuesday, linking a CNN article that reported violent clashes between demonstrating farmers and the police, as well as Internet bans.

Rihanna has no idea about agriculture and what she tweeted about, said a spokesman for the Indian ruling party BJP, warning of an international conspiracy against India. The government even issued a statement that celebrities would tweet “sensational social media hashtags and comments”.

Not only Rihanna, but also the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and the American-Lebanese sports presenter and porn dropout Mia Khalifa recently expressed their solidarity with the Indian farmers.

Although the general public does not use Twitter, these few lines caused a sensation. Many thanks to Rihanna, Thunberg and Khalifa followed. But also a photo that shows Rihanna as a sympathizer of Pakistan, India’s arch rival, and rumors that she is a Muslim and therefore turned against the country, which is predominantly inhabited by Hindus. Others photoshopped the pop star into the gathering of farmers at the protests or dug up old tweets from Rihanna to portray her as immoral.

Angry men publicly burned photos of Rihanna and Thunberg in Delhi, for example, and warned against international interference in internal affairs.

Courage to tweet

“I do not support this outrage,” says the 33-year-old media professional Ranjan. He saw it coming that many people in India would feel attacked. “Some Indians think that the protest does not represent all farmers,” he says, adding that the government has tried to resolve the situation. But the talks failed and barricades made of barbed wire were erected at the gates of Delhi.

Bank clerk Neha Singh Gahlot is embarrassed that a picture of Greta Thunberg was set on fire in public. “It’s awful,” she says. “It takes a lot of courage to tweet against the government. It’s a lot easier for Greta than it is for us. We’re glad she and Rihanna talked about the situation and the world is talking about it now. “

Many farmers reject the new laws to liberalize agriculture. Gahlot himself comes from a farming family and is watching the protests with concern, which have been going on for over 70 days.

In the meantime, Indian celebrities have also spoken out. “India’s sovereignty must not be compromised. External forces can be spectators, but not participants, ”tweeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar under the hashtag #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Investigations into Greta’s retweet

A tweet from Thunberg is now even involved in a police investigation. The Cybercrime Department of the Delhi Police Department has filed a charge of “rioting”, “criminal conspiracy” and “promoting hatred” against the initiators of a protest guide that Greta shared on Twitter.

The guide is intended to help those who want to show support for the farmers. The document contains notes, hashtags and links on where to sign petitions or find calls for demonstrations. Indian environmental groups also shared their guide.

“I still stand for #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No hatred, no threats or human rights violations can ever change that, ”Thunberg said on Twitter after the ad became public.

After all, Rihanna has achieved what she wanted: Many are now talking about the peasant protests, even if the singer is now silent.