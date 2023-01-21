There was a reduction of 0.08% compared to 2021; soy and cattle were the products with the best results

According to data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestockthe VBP (Gross Value of Agricultural Production) closed at BRL 1.18 trillion in 2022. The amount represents a reduction of 0.08% (BRL 880 thousand) compared to 2021.

The crop sector was responsible for BRL 814.77 billion, while livestock earned BRL 374.27 billion in 2022. The total value was the 2nd highest in 33 years, below only 2021, when it closed at BRL 1. 19 trillion. For 2023, the ministry estimates a VBP of BRL 1.26 trillion, up 6.3% over the previous year.

Among the main products are: cotton, coffee, corn, wheat and milk, which had their highest gross values ​​since 1989.

Soy was the agricultural product with the highest revenue in 2022, with BRL 338.13 billion. For 2023, it is estimated that the grain will continue as the most profitable product, with a forecast increase of BRL 68.27 billion in VBP.

In the livestock sector, cattle stood out the most: the registered gross value was R$ 151.10 billion. However, it suffered a 5.5% drop compared to 2021, when the VBP was R$ 158.10 billion. A reduction of BRL 6.14 billion is also expected for 2023.

Already milk and chicken are the products that should have the biggest increases this year. The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock estimates the gross amounts at BRL 64 billion and BRL 117.3 billion, respectively. The possible highs are R$ 5 billion each.