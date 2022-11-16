Amid problems with imports and the departure of a number of foreign companies, agricultural producers began to invest more actively in the production of domestic seeds, Izvestia learned.

For example, PKh Lazarevskoye LLC will invest 576 million rubles in the construction of a seed center with a capacity of 10,000 tons of seeds per year. Izvestia learned about this from the presentation of the project, the information was confirmed by the company itself. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Of the 10 thousand tons of seeds planned for production, the company’s own needs are 3.7 thousand tons, including wheat, barley, peas, corn, and rapeseed. The holding plans to sell the remaining 6.3 thousand tons to other structures.

The EkoNiva Group of Companies recalled that back in August 2022, they signed an agreement with the Institute of Cytology and Genetics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences on the establishment of a genetic and breeding and seed center in the Novosibirsk Region. The company also has a plant there, its initial capacity is 40,000 tons of seeds per year. In addition, the group is considering the possibility of building a selection and seed center in the Kursk region, and is also implementing a project to create a seed plant in the Ryazan region. Now the company produces 130 thousand tons of seeds per year, said Yury Vasyukov, regional director of the Zashchitnoye seed complex (part of the EkoNiva Group of Companies).

The agro-industrial holding Miratorg told Izvestia that by the end of 2023 they would build a selection and seed center in the Kursk region for 847 million rubles. According to plans, its capacity will be 27.4 thousand tons of seeds per year. And Andrey Neduzhko, CEO of the Steppe agricultural holding, said that the organization, together with a partner, had developed its own variety of wheat, Sistema, which would soon enter the market.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

In full swing: Russian farmers invest in seed production