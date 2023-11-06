The FPA also wants to summon the Minister of Education for hearings; question brings criticism to the “logic of agribusiness”

A FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front) issued a note this Monday (November 6, 2023) asking “urgent positioning” of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) regarding questions in the Enem test (National Secondary Education Examination) 2023. The front asks that 3 questions, two that address agricultural activity in Brazil, be canceled and wants the Minister of Education to be summoned, Camilo Santanafor congressional hearings.

“The questions are poorly formulated, solely ideological and allow the student to choose any answer, depending on their point of view. Cancellation now!”, said the FPA. Here’s the complete note (PDF – 2 MB). The test was administered on Sunday (Nov 5).

The note also demands information from the Ministry of Education about the Enem 2023 organizing committee and the bibliographical references used to prepare the exam.

The questions, described as “ideological nature and without scientific or academic criteria” by the Agricultural Parliamentary Front, they are numbers 70, 71 and 89 (using the white test booklet as a reference).

question 70: criticized the “logic of agribusiness” and dealt with the advancement of soybean cultivation and deforestation in the Amazon. An excerpt from the text used as a basis says: “I start from the central understanding that the logic that generates deforestation is articulated by the tripe land grabbers, loggers and cattle ranchers”;

criticized the “logic of agribusiness” and dealt with the advancement of soybean cultivation and deforestation in the Amazon. An excerpt from the text used as a basis says: “I start from the central understanding that the logic that generates deforestation is articulated by the tripe land grabbers, loggers and cattle ranchers”; question 71: it dealt with the space race financed by billionaires and refers to the colonization of Brazil; It is

it dealt with the space race financed by billionaires and refers to the colonization of Brazil; It is question 89: question stated that “the capitalist model subordinates men and women to the logic of the market”. The text also focused on agribusiness in the Cerrado.

CONGRESSMANS REACT

The test was criticized by congressmen linked to the agricultural sector on social media. The federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) said through his profile on X (formerly Twitter) that question 89 “attacks Brazilian agriculture, its workers and producers”. Federal deputy and rural producer Rodolfo Nogueira (PL-MS) wrote: “What is the intention of those who created such a frivolous question? Using education to “impose lies” and still disrespect agriculture. Absurd!”.

Tiao Medeiros (PP-PR), federal deputy and epresident of the Chamber’s Agriculture, Livestock, Supply and Rural Development Committee also asked for the issues to be annulled. “While we struggle day after day to build a positive image of agribusiness, as a pillar of the economy, a workforce trainer, an income generator, Enem comes and pits us against the country’s youth”, he stated in X.

INEP’S RESPONSE

Wanted by Power360O Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira), a body linked to the Ministry of Education and responsible for Enem, said in a statement that it does not interfere in the actions of the employees selected to compose the question bank.

“The questions for the National High School Exam (Enem) are prepared by independent teachers, selected through a public call for employees of the National Item Bank (BNI). (…) The process involves the stages of elaboration and pedagogical review of the items, in addition to validation through the work of an advisory committee. The items selected for the 2023 edition went through the flow established in BNI regulations“, he said.