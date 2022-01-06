São Paulo, 6 – Sales of agricultural machinery, including tractors and harvesters, totaled 5.2 thousand units in November, down 15.9% compared to the total in October. The balance was released this Thursday, 6, by Fenabrave, an association that, in addition to car dealerships, represents used equipment dealers in the field.

As it is not a question of license plates, which can be updated daily, the numbers of agricultural machines need to be collected with the manufacturers. Therefore, the statistics have a one-month lag in relation to the balance of car sales, whose results released this Thursday by Fenabrave are for December.

Compared to November 2020, sales of tractors and harvesters had an increase of 24.8%, taking the accumulated volume growth in the first eleven months of the year to 28.3%, in a total of 52.7 thousand units.

Commenting on the results, the new president of Fenabrave, José Maurício Andreta Júnior, considered that the fall in agricultural machinery in November represents an adjustment to the “very high” level of previous months.

