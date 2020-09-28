The heat of the farmers’ agitation in different parts of the country against the new agricultural law has reached Delhi. A tractor was set on fire by farmers protesting at Rajpath in Delhi on Monday morning. There was protest by bringing a tractor near India Gate. There is increasing heat in Delhi due to the fierce demonstrations of farmers. Even if their demands are not being heard, the farmers have also decided that they will not budge until the government withdraws the law.The credit for instilling this confidence in the peasants goes to a figure who was called the peasant messiah. These are Chaudhary Mahendra Singh Tikait, the founder of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. Among the peasants, he was called Baba Tikait, who taught him to fight for the rights. He had such an image among the farmers that millions of farmers would gather at one voice. He was a farmer leader for whom it was said that he did not go to the government but the governments themselves came to him.

Movement of 25 October 1988

There were many movements under the leadership of Baba Tikait, but there was one movement which was shaken even by the present central government. It was a matter of 1988 that a big Kisan Panchayat took place on 25 October 1988 at New Delhi Vote Club. Farmers from 14 states came to this panchayat. Around 5 lakh farmers had taken over from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

Congress had to change the place of rally

Tikait then warned the central government that the government is not listening to them, so they have come here. Baba Tikait, a typical bald-faced boy, staged a sit-in with farmers there for 7 days. Due to his persistence, the ruling Congress had to hold its rally at the Red Fort ground instead of the vote club.

From PM to CM were also bowing down

Eventually the government had to bow down. The vote club’s strike ended on 31 October after the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi gave a chance to take a decision on all 35 demands of the Indian Farmers Union. It is said that with this movement, Chaudhary Tikait attained the stature that from the Prime Minister to the Chief Minister too he was bowing down before him.