The Agricultural Innovation for Climate Initiative (AIM for Climate), a global initiative led by the UAE and the United States, announced the doubling of investments, partners and innovations in the field of food systems and climate-smart agriculture.

With the support of more than 600 governmental and non-governmental partners, the initiative announced a more than doubled increase in investments from eight billion dollars in the previous conference, “COP27,” to 17 billion dollars in this year’s conference.

These investments include more than $12 billion from government partners in Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, the European Commission, Finland, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, Morocco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Korea, Romania, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, Vietnam, and more than five billion dollars in innovation leapfrogging investments.

The new investments, partners and innovative leaps were unveiled by the co-chairs of the “Agricultural Climate Innovation Mission”, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam Al Muhairi, and US Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, within the UAE pavilion at the COP28 Conference of the Parties.

Al Muhairi said: “COP28 is witnessing tremendous progress in transforming global food and agricultural systems, which has made it an important topic at the top of the priorities of the conference presidency. Today, the world has shown a consensus to implement the COP28 Declaration on sustainable agriculture, resilient food systems and climate action.” With 139 countries signing it and non-state partners supporting it.” She added: “The great success achieved by the (Agricultural Climate Innovation Mission) initiative represents another major step towards promoting climate-smart agriculture, which is based on innovation and advanced technology as a very important tool for enhancing the sector’s productivity and resilience.”

The “Agricultural Innovation for Climate” initiative witnessed the achievement of 27 innovative leaps, which are initiatives led and self-financed by partners to achieve rapid results in innovating agricultural and food systems.

There are currently a total of 78 Innovation Leaps, more than double the number announced at COP27, aligned with one or more of the Leaps focal areas: smallholder farmers in low- and middle-income countries, emerging technologies, and agricultural research. ecology, and reduce methane emissions.

