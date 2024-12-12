The agricultural income in Aragon has grown a 12.10%. A percentage with which it has gone from 1,982 million euros in 2022 to more than 2,222 million euros in 2023, which represents 240 million euros more.

This increase is aligned with the evolution recorded in Spain, where agricultural income has experienced a growth of 12.82% in the same period, according to data from the 2023 Agrarian Macromagnitudes report, carried out by the Department of Agriculture of the Government of Aragon. .

For its part, the final agricultural production stood at 6,066 millions of euros in 2023, which represents almost 2% more than in 2023 in relation to the previous year, when it stood at 5,949 million euros.

These are data that reflect the balance of a 2023 campaign characterized by a decrease in final agricultural production and an increase in final livestock production and in services, work and secondary activities.

In this way, according to the data in the report, the final agricultural production was 1,770 million euros in 2023, registering a decrease of 13.47% compared to 2002. This drop has been due to the impact of drought and high temperatures, which mainly affected arable crops and their production. A decrease that has been offset by the good performance of woody crops both in terms of production and prices.

Positive evolution has also occurred in terms of final livestock production with an increase of 10.24% compared to 2022. A percentage that rises to 4,131 million euros. The bovine sector, fattening chicken and livestock products such as milk and eggs have been decisive in these data due to their good performance, as well as the general increase in prices.

Sectors

82.6% of Aragonese agricultural production is achieved with six subsectors. Pork becomes the leader again with 2,500 million euros of production, which represents 41.09%, followed by beef cattle with 673 million euros of production (11.10%), fruit trees with 590 million and 9.75%, cereals with 546 million and 9%, eggs with a production of almost 420 million and 6.92% and poultry with 285 million and 4.72%.

Delving into the subsectors, the report reflects that the evolution is generally positive with the exception of the production of cerealswhich registered a 35% drop over 2022 due to the drought.

On the contrary, the production of forage plants resumed its upward trend, with a production of more than 1,040,000 tons and the sector porcine It has consolidated around 1.5 million tons of meat. In it bovineproduction has exceeded 185,000 tons, also producing an upward trend.

Income and territory

By provinces, it is worth highlighting the contribution of Huesca to the Aragonese income. The Huesca territory has made a contribution of 47%, while 32% corresponds to Saragossa and the remaining 21% with Teruel.