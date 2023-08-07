An agricultural entrepreneur died in Romano di Lombardia, in the province of Bergamo, following the collapse of the shelves with thousands of wheels of Grana Padano on them. The event took place yesterday evening, around 9 pm, at the Graffignana farmhouse of the Chiapparini farm.

The 74-year-old man was buried by the collapse of the shelves dedicated to the conservation of Grana. The rescuers searched for the 74-year-old for hours, a medical vehicle, an ambulance, a Usar team (Areu + firefighters), firefighters, law enforcement and Ats personnel intervened on the spot. The victim was found this morning, at the end of the rescue operations that began yesterday evening.