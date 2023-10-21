The regional agri-food sector yesterday displayed its cohesion and its vindictive spirit in an event organized by the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of the Region of Murcia (Croem) and led by its president, José María Albarracín. The presidents of the business organizations of the sector attached to Croem met to emphasize “the unity around the confederation and to act as a single voice before the administrations,” reported the regional employers’ association.

Specifically, representatives from Proexport, Agrupal, Asaja, Afexpo, Association of Fruit and Vegetable Entrepreneurs, Fecoam and Jucers attended the meeting. The presidents of Fecamur, José Luis Hernández Costa, and Apoexpa, Joaquín Gómez, were also summoned, and they sent messages of support as they were unable to attend the meeting.

Water deficit



The economic situation of the companies, the contributions of the Tajo-Segura Transfer and the desalination plants and the next steps to be taken in this legislature were some of the issues discussed. At the meeting he highlighted the demand to demand “definitive solutions for one of the chronic problems of the Region, the water deficit.”

Likewise, it was agreed as a priority to “request an immediate meeting” with the regional president, Fernando López Miras, and the Ministers of the Environment and Agriculture, Juan Francisco Vázquez and Sara Rubira, to discuss these issues.