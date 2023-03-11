The agricultural diesel is intended foragriculture and to fishing and you buy at a discounted price. This type of fuel is used by farmers and anglers, users of agricultural vehicles, to make tractors or boats walk and work.

Agricultural diesel price what it costs today with the concession

Farmers regularly registered as agricultural entrepreneurs are entitled to a discounted price for the fuel that is used in the agricultural machinery for working the fields.

Agricultural diesel price updated 2023

Currently the reliefs on agricultural diesel are worth almost 1 billion. The current average price of agricultural diesel is 1.21€/l in the first months of 2023, decreased compared to last year when its price was 1,450 euros/litre. The amount of diesel that is due to each farm is calculated on the basis of amount of land that the farmer or company, which requests it, must work.

Agricultural diesel price trend in recent years from 2014 to 2023

How does it work? How is agricultural diesel at a subsidized price distributed? Through a checkbook which allows farmers to buy thedieselat a discounted price for agricultural purposes only. The allocation of the amount of fuel takes place through the agricultural assistance centers (CAA) and depends on the amount of land and the crops grown on it and the machines in possession.

Where can you buy agricultural diesel?

Where to buy? The farmer with the credentials to buy agricultural diesel can go to a authorized distributor to withdraw the assigned fuel. Usually the sale is carried out by an agricultural consortium.

Difference diesel/agricultural diesel what changes in color

There are no particular differences between the agricultural dieselo and the diesel normally used in cars and trucks. The two fuels only have different colors to be easily recognizable. In fact, a dye to make it appear of green colour.

In order to be easily recognizable, agricultural diesel is green

Agricultural diesel to whom it belongs

Agricultural diesel it is up to users of agricultural engines. Who I am? In Italy, pursuant to the laws in force (legislative decree 504/95, 173/98; law 662/96; ministerial decree 6/8/63, 12/3/92, 24/2/00) they are considered “users of agricultural” the following subjects.

A tractor at work powered by agricultural diesel

Agricultural Engine Users:

carrying out agricultural activities registered in the Chamber of Commerce register of companies, farms of public institutions,

Reclamation and irrigation consortia that intend to purchase petrol, oil, diesel to be used in the engines of agricultural machines or intended to “generate, through fixed systems, electricity for use on farms”

Refueling from agricultural diesel tank

Agricultural engine users include the following businesses that are subsidized for the purchase of agricultural diesel (gas oil):

crianza livestock, including poultry, actuated with or without agricultural terrain;

agricultural dryers;

shelling of dried fruit (chestnuts, almonds, pine nuts..), separation of grape seeds, sawdust of wood

drilling wells for irrigation purposes; construction, maintenance and cleaning of water tanks and irrigation and drainage channels, waste disposal;

water lifting for irrigation even outside the company;

maintenance of farm and inter-farm roads and of other works serving the company;

heating greenhouses, use of means of defense against frost and hoarfrost, scrub burners;

pressing of company olives, even if carried out in external mills;

agricultural exploitation of airfields and sports;

distillation of peppermint

agricultural machines, alone or with trailers or “for towing agricultural machines and equipment as well as for the transport of machines, tools and agricultural equipment, functional accessories for mechanical-agricultural processes, agricultural products and substances for agricultural use”, provided that they are transported of these means and products occurs: from farm to farm or railway station, or market, or place of consumption, or collection, sale or sorting warehouse”; from farms to processing industry and vice versa; from farmhouse to farm or from farm to farm and vice versa; from a third party machine center to a farm; from a farm to a repair shop or tests and checks Motorization office; transportation of seasonal grazing livestock, fairs, markets, breeding stations; transport of materials for maintenance of farm roads, farmhouses, stables, barns; transport household goods agricultural workers who move from farms and others; sewage to be distributed on agricultural land; water intended exclusively for farms; farm products to be dried in plants outside the farm; reclamation and maintenance works carried out by reclamation consortia; works carried out by “agro-mechanical companies in favor of an agricultural company registered in the register, services resulting from documentation certifying the work carried out, published by the agricultural enterprise itself”.



In the case of petrol enginesthe machines must have a power of less than 40 HP and not be used on behalf of third parties, with the exception of combine harvesters.

The following do not fall under agricultural machinery: mopeds, motorcycles and motor vehicles.

