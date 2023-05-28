from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

5/27/2023 – 5:53 PM

Share



Tereos, a company in the sugar-energy sector, has 130 vacancies open internships. Entries can be made until May 31 through the website.

+ Offer of 10,000 vacancies raises expectations for applicants

+ Bauducco opens 200 effective jobs at the factory in Minas Gerais

University students from courses in Administration, Agronomy, Computer Science, Foreign Trade, Accounting, Law, Economics, all Engineering, Psychology, Advertising, Communication, International Relations, Information Technology, Chemistry, among others, can apply.

The program starts in August 2023 and lasts for 1 year, with the possibility of renewal. The company offers remuneration compatible with the market, in addition to benefits such as food vouchers, meal or restaurant vouchers within the units, transportation or charter vouchers and dental assistance.

T3 Program – Tech Tereos Talents

The T3 Talentos Tech Tereos program is an internship program focused on the technology area. It’s 17 vacancies for the areas of Analytical Intelligence, Business Intelligence and Information Technology.

University students in the fourth and fifth year of Technology courses, such as Computer Science, Information Systems, Computer Engineering, among others focused on this area, can participate. To the vacancies are for the city of São José do Rio Preto.

The program has a mentoring system and training trails for the development of skills aimed at leveraging the career through a digital platform, in addition to face-to-face meetings and lectures. With a hybrid work regime, dental plan, food and meal vouchers, the program makes it possible to work in all areas. To the registrations can be held until the 16th of June.























