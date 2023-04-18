The agricultural agreement has been delayed again. The Agriculture and Horticulture Organization (LTO) wants an outline agreement to be reached no later than the week of May 8, chairman Sjaak van der Tak said on Tuesday. “The point is that there is a concrete document with a clear budget to initiate the transition of agriculture.”

It will be ‘milk or roe’ in mid-May, said Roy Meijer, chairman of the NAJK farmers’ youth association. It is not clear what will happen if that deadline is also not met. Reported earlier on Tuesday The Telegraph that the negotiations had collapsed, but according to the organizations that is not the case. A representative of the landscape organization LandschappenNL said: “Progress has indeed been made, but we are not there yet.”

On the recommendation of Johan Remkes, Minister Piet Adema (Agriculture, ChristenUnie) talks about the future of agriculture with a series of organizations. While Minister Christianne van der Wal (Stikstof, VVD) is busy reducing nitrogen emissions, Adema, together with representatives of farmers and nature managers, must think about what agriculture should look like.

Turn circles

Adema initially focused on an agreement before the end of March. Mid-April also proved optimistic when the farmers’ movement Agractie and the dairy organization DDB left the negotiations. There was little pace in recent days, Van der Tak hinted. “It makes no sense to keep going around in those circles.”

The negotiators have saved the most difficult issues for last. Van der Tak still expects proposals from the cabinet about manure processing, soil and cultivation systems, he said. “And that includes a budget.”