The member states of the European Union have today agreed on the largest EU budget: the distribution of almost 400 billion euros in agricultural funds. The sector must be greener and more sustainable. Nature and environmental organizations find the agreements too meager.











Farmers now receive a fixed subsidy per hectare. From 2023, they will only receive part of the subsidy money if they actually do greening; first 20 percent, later 25 percent.

The deal has been negotiated for months. “It fills me with great satisfaction to be able to say that we succeeded!” cheers responsible European Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski.

CDA member Annie Schreijer-Pierik joined in the negotiations on behalf of the EVP. In a reaction she speaks of ‘a compromise’. “The implementation of the sustainability requirements for income support will be quite a challenge for Dutch farmers and horticulturists.”

Ambitious

Co-negotiator Bert-Jan Ruissen (SGP) calls the agreement ‘ambitious but workable for the farmer’. Ruissen emphasizes that more than 70 percent of agricultural subsidies for farmers remain direct support. For the other quarter, they have to work with sustainability.

For a long time there has been haggling about the initial plan of EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans to oblige farmers to leave 10 percent of their land fallow. That would be better for biodiversity. According to Ruissen, this would have been ‘unworkable and highly undesirable’ for Dutch farmers in particular.

Protest of farmers against European agricultural policy. © Belgium



Timmermans’ plan has been watered down considerably. Farmers are now obliged to take 3 percent of their acreage out of production. In that 3 percent they may also include ditches and ditch sides and landscape elements such as shrubs, trees and hedges. Ruissen thinks it is workable. “I think this is fitting.”

Farmers may also choose to create managed field margins along ditches. They can apply for ecological compensation for this.

Threatening ban

They may also include catch crops in the required greening; crops such as radish and grasses that are sown in the autumn after the main crop to better retain the minerals in the soil. An imminent ban on the use of fertilizers was dropped.

The plan for mandatory buffer strips of 3 meters along water has been relaxed. Countries with many locks, such as the Netherlands, can receive an exemption for this. Extra attention will be paid to young farmers. Member States must use more than 3 percent of the budget to encourage young farmers to take over farms.

In the night from Thursday to Friday, a provisional agreement was reached in Brussels, which was sealed around tea time on Friday afternoon. “With thunderous applause,” said Ruissen.

Disappointed

Nature, environmental and some agricultural organizations are ‘extremely disappointed’ with the agricultural agreement. “Despite all the promises, the budget of hundreds of billions of euros, coming from the European taxpayer, is once again not being used for the greening of the agricultural sector,” they said in a joint statement.

The organizations find the agreement of 20 to 25 percent greening too little. “This means a continuation of the current agricultural policy that favors intensive, large-scale agriculture, with all the harmful consequences for nature, the environment and climate.”

