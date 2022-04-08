Bpm-Crédit Agricole, the third Italian-French pole and the moves of Unicredit

It was the first days of February, la war it still did not exist – even if the markets had already started to “discount” it – and the negotiation to bring the Banco Bpm in the perimeter of Unicredit it was taken for granted and close to success. So much so that the shares of the bank led by Giuseppe Castagna they had literally taken off.

Exactly two months later we find ourselves commenting on a completely different scenario, Crédit Agricole, with a real blitztook over 9.2% of the institution of Meda square and automatically becomes the first shareholder. The note issued by Banco Bpmlate in the evening, fails to completely conceal the surprise for a company that had only been whispered in the financial circles.

By the way, after the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine credit institutions had burned almost 30 billion in capitalization (before only partially climbing back the slope) making that much more complex bank risk which up to now has produced – from the mountain it had to be – the proverbial “topolino”.

After the great deal with which agreement had taken over Ubi, minor landslides followed one another. With one exception: the French of the Crédit Agricole they had completed the work on the Credito Valtellinese. A sign of how the “banque verte“Was very interested in Italy.

But the move on Banco Bpm represents an enormous novelty in a banking chessboard frozen by fears of low marginality and low capitalization: because in this way the Crédit Agricole is a candidate to become the fundamental center of the famous “third pole”.

Too early to talk about governance, but the stake acquired, 9.2%, makes “Banque verte” the main shareholder by posting and seems to follow the transaction made with the Credito Valtellinese. First the purchase of a significant shareholding, then a totalitarian takeover bid.

How much is the Banco worth? Currently, after a rally that pushed the stock up by almost 15%, approximately 4.7 billion euros. A figure compatible with the size of the Crédit Agricole which currently has a capitalization of around 30 billion.

In the meantime, however, it would be interesting to understand what is happening in the parts of Gae Aulenti square. Andrea Orcel will turn one year at the helm of Unicredit next April 15th. Heralded as the “Cristiano Ronaldo of bankers”(And paid as such) was approached to any possible banking operation.

He was attributed the interest in Mps (later collapsed), for Carige (entered into the perimeter of Bper), for Banco Bpm and also for some realities outside the Italian borders such as Societe Generale, Commerzbank (an old love) e Credit Suisse. At the moment, however, all these “flirts” do not seem to have led to anything. And many are wondering what it could be next move of the banker.

The consolidation of the accounts was successful. THE accounts of 2021 speak of a positive net result of 1.54 billion against the “negative” 2.78 billion of 2020. Nothing to say about the numbers, therefore, but Everyone is expecting an extra move from Orcel also on the M&A theme.

As far as he can reconstruct Affaritaliani.it, the talk might be on Mps has not completely gone away. The economic and energy crisis we are experiencing has forced the government to postpone any dialogue for the sale of Rocca Salimbeni. But it cannot be ruled out that the more than 1,500 branches of the Monte may return to gorge on Gae Aulenti square.

