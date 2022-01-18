Saying that agribusiness sustains the country’s economy could even be a force of expression for those who live the sector closely. But the numbers are always proving this condition, both inside and outside Brazilian borders. If, on the one hand, agriculture represents more than 26% of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea), from Esalq/USP, and the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA) , on the other hand, it was also the only sector with a surplus in the trade balance in 2021. The balance exceeded US$ 105 billion, an amount almost 20% higher than that recorded in 2020.

These data on the agricultural trade balance have just been released by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea), an agency linked to the Ministry of Economy. According to the institution, agricultural exports exceeded US$ 120 billion, a new national record, while imports totaled just over US$ 15 billion. The study also shows that the other sectors of the Brazilian economy closed 2021 with a deficit of almost US$ 44 billion. Among the products that stood out the most, especially in terms of valuation, are those from the soy complex (grains, bran and oil), beef and chicken meat and sugar.

According to the Ipea report, 2021 was a year of price recovery, considering that all 15 commodities monitored showed high average prices. As an example of the values ​​of soy oil, which increased 78%, and the prices of leather (and derived products), with an increase of 63%. Undoubtedly, the rise of the dollar against the real and international demand contributed to these results, but there was no lack of challenges in this trajectory. Last year also marked Brazilian agriculture due to excess and lack of rain, frost, sanitary and commercial barriers, logistics problems, among other factors.

For this year, the perspective is that the performance of the agro trade balance will be even better, taking into account the good harvest estimates and the greater added value to national products. In addition to the contribution of the entities that represent the agricultural production chains, as they carry out permanent work with international buyers, either to maintain markets or to conquer new consumers. This is how Brazil agro has guaranteed its entry into the territory of several nations and occupied more space on the map of international trade with grains, animal protein, cotton, wood and cellulose, sugar, fruits, juices and so on.

