PT president commented on the criticisms of the government’s invitation for the MST to join the Conselhão

The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannsaid in his Twitter profileon this Monday (May 1, 2023) that Brazilian agribusiness is “showing arrogance and radicalism” when questioning the invitation made by the government to the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) to join the Sustainable Social Economic Development Council, the Conselhão.