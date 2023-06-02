Bruno Pavani

06/01/2023 – 18:40

The Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the first quarter of 2023 surprised and rose by 1.9%. Market estimates were for 1.2% growth.

The number was driven by agribusiness, which grew 21.6% in the period, due to the record grain harvest, which should reach 300 million tons in the year, and the high price of commodities. The industrial sector had a decrease of 0.1% and services, increased by 0.6%.

“The increase in the Agro GDP was influenced by the improvement in the production and productivity of crops, driven by the main one, which is soy, followed by corn”, explained Gabriela Chiste, director of risk and credit management at MAV Capital.

Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the agricultural sector grew 18.8%, compared to a decrease of 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Good harvest should ensure growth in the second quarter

The increase in the Brazilian agricultural GDP was impacted by the increase in the harvest at the beginning of the year compared to last year. Carlos Cogo, a consultant specializing in agribusiness, explained that the drought that hit much of the country in 2022 was not repeated this year and, therefore, the numbers for the first soybean crop were much higher and tend to remain high in the second quarter.

“The official number from the IBGE points to a harvest of 149 million tons of soybeans in the year. There will be almost 30 million tons more. The harvest started from a very low base after last year’s drought”, explained Cogo, who reinforced that the corn and sugarcane harvests should also be a record.

Agricultural GDP should grow more than 9% in the year

Even with a historically lower performance in the second half, after the harvests, the Brazilian agricultural GDP should have an important increase in 2023. Cogo reinforces that market agents believe that this number could be 9.5%, the highest since 2017.

After the presentation of the IBGE numbers, the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA) stated that it will revise the projection of the growth of the general GDP and the GDP of agriculture. Renato Conchon, coordinator of the entity’s Economic Center, says that the sector’s GDP may grow by up to 10.5% in 2023.























