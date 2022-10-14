





(Reuters) – Brazilian agribusiness exports reached US$13.97 billion in September, a record figure for the month and 38.4% higher than in the same period in 2021, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday.

The result was driven by both the 17.2% rise in prices and the 18.1% increase in exported volume, year-on-year.

The soy complex –composed of grain, oil and bran– was responsible for US$3.95 billion in exports in September, 24.2% more than in the same month last year.

“The high prices of the sector’s products were the main factor responsible for the increase in the value exported,” said the ministry in a note.

Meat sales abroad set a record for the month of September, at US$2.43 billion, based on an 11.2% rise in average export prices that offset the 1.3% decline in the amount exported. . Performance was boosted by beef protein, which renewed its all-time high in shipments.

The sugar and ethanol complex ranked fifth among the main exporting sectors of Brazilian agribusiness, with shipments of US$1.48 billion (+52.4%). Sugar was responsible for most of the value exported by the sector, reaching 1.24 billion (+44.9%).

Asia stood out again as the main importing region, having purchased US$6.39 billion in agricultural products from Brazil in September, led by China, which increased imports by 13.1% year-on-year to US$3.69 billion. dollars.

At the import end, Brazil purchased 2.05 billion dollars in fertilizers in September 2022. The value was 14.1% higher when compared to the same month of 2021, while the volume had a reduction of 22.6% amid to a scenario of still high prices.

According to the ministry, from January to September, Brazil totaled US$122.07 billion in exports, an increase of 30.5% year-on-year.

(By Rafaella Barros)








