São Paulo, 20 – Brazilian agribusiness exports in April totaled US$ 14.86 billion, a record value for the month. The number represents an increase of 14.9% compared to April 2021, according to a survey by the Secretary of Commerce and International Relations (SCRI), of the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the government, the increase in food prices on the international market explains the increase in the value of exports, even after a drop in the volume shipped (-13.2%).

Brazilian agribusiness registered a market share of 51.5% of the total exported by Brazil. The most outstanding exported products in April were the soy complex (oil, grain and bran), beef, chicken and coffee.

The sector’s imports were US$ 1.32 billion in April (+14.8%), justified by the expansion of average prices, which rose 14.8%.

According to the survey, the soy complex (grains, bran and oil) is the main Brazilian agribusiness export sector, with sales of US$ 8.09 billion in April this year. “The sector’s exports were mainly influenced by the expansion of average export prices, which rose 41.4% compared to 2021,” the ministry said.

Soybeans are the main product of the sector and of the Brazilian agribusiness export agenda. Brazilian soybean exports reached US$ 6.73 billion in April 2022 (+1%), with a reduction in the exported volume, from 16.1 million tons in April 2021 to 11.5 million tons in 2022 (-28.8%). China is the largest buyer of soybeans in Brazil, with 7.5 million tons (-35.2%), and represented 65.6% of total exports.

Soybean meal exports increased from US$630.41 million in April 2021 to US$939.97 million in 2022 (+49.1%). The quantity exported rose to 1.72 million tonnes (+23.7%), while the average export price rose 20.5%.

The European Union was the main destination for soybean meal in Brazil, with US$ 434.60 million (+43.3%). Other major importers were: Vietnam (US$ 133.74 million; +335.3%); Indonesia (US$121.87 million; +154.8%); and Thailand (US$112.28 million; +15.5%).

Still in the sector, soybean oil exports rose to US$ 415.71 million in the month under analysis (+81.3%). The volume sold abroad increased 24.6%, reaching 260.2 thousand tons.

Meat – Foreign sales of meat reached US$ 2.15 billion in exports in April 2022. The value was 36.9% higher than the US$ 1.57 billion exported in the same month of 2021.

Beef exports recorded a record US$ 1.10 billion in April (+56.2%), with an expansion in the volume exported (+22.1%) and in the average export price (+27.9% ).

China also stood out in the purchase of Brazilian beef, with US$ 675.06 million (+118.3%) of the US$ 1.10 billion exported. The amount represented 61.3% of the total exported value. The second main importer was the United States, with US$ 79.9 million (+22.7%).

In chicken meat exports, the value reached is a record for the entire historical series, with US$ 802.80 million (+34.3%). The exported quantity of chicken meat rose 5.6%, while the average export price rose 27.2% compared to April 2021.

The main importing countries were: China (US$ 100.30 million; -1.1%); United Arab Emirates (US$90.16 million; +129.3%); Japan (US$84.49 million; +50.0%); and Saudi Arabia (US$76.43 million; +12.5%).

Coffee – The coffee sector exported US$ 734.16 million, a value 43.5% above the US$ 511.67 million of foreign sales in April 2021. According to SCRI’s analysis, the price factor is preponderant for the increase in this value.

External sales of green coffee reached a record figure of US$ 679.38 in the month studied, an increase of 46.1% compared to the US$ 464.92 million exported in the same month in 2021.

Record exports occurred as a result of the 82.7% increase in the average price, as the exported quantity dropped 20%.

Most of the coffee exported by Brazil is sent to the European Union, which purchased US$ 406.99 million (+67.7%), that is, 59.9% of the exported value.

The second largest importer was the United States, with registrations of US$ 94.78 million (+8.1%) or a share of 13.9% of the total.

Another product is soluble coffee, which had an increase of 10.3% in foreign sales, reaching US$ 45.86 million. The average export price rose 26.0%, and the volume exported dropped 12.4%.