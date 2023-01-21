Bunge, a multinational that operates in the agribusiness and food sector, has job openings in Brazil. Opportunities are in Finance, Logistics, Security, Administrative, Mechanics, Information Technology, Human Resources, Sales, among others. For those who are starting in the job market, there are chances for Minor Apprentice. All vacancies are listed here.

Among the benefits, the company lists Meal Vouchers, Life Insurance, Medical Assistance, Dental Assistance and profit sharing. Take a look at some of the open positions and their roles:

+ Employment: how to avoid mistakes when looking for jobs on the Internet

checking operator

Main activities: conference and production receipt; Registration of products in the SAP system; Stock Inventory; Expedition; Act with separation and control of goods; Spreadsheet Control; Launch of BO.

Experience/Knowledge Required: Forklift skills; Excel, Word and PowerPoint skills; Extensive experience in the field; Availability to work shifts; Location: Santa Luzia (MG).

Senior Human Resources Analyst

Main activities: responsible for Entry Level Programs: define the best partners, establish schedule, define attraction, recruitment and communication strategy, ensure alignment and engagement with all related areas (managers, HRBP, Communication department, Management department of Talents). Participate in global decisions, in addition to defining the local Employer Branding strategy (employer brand), driving internal and external actions for brand awareness and attracting new talent.

Participate in global decisions, in addition to defining the local Employer Branding strategy (employer brand), driving internal and external actions for brand awareness and attracting new talent. Experience/Knowledge Required: Complete higher education; Advanced English; Office Package domain; Experience working with Project Management and knowledge of methodologies.

Logistics Analyst Jr.