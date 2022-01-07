The Brazilian agribusiness revolution surprises the world. In the early 1970s, Brazil imported food. Today, the country is one of the five largest exporters of animal protein, sugar cane, soy, coffee, fruits, cereals, among other products. Brazilian crops feed 1.5 billion people and are essential for the planet’s food security.

This evolution was the result of the construction of agribusiness production chains, with emphasis on beef, which for nearly half a century has integrated service and input suppliers, processing industries and the sale of its products.

Visionary entrepreneurs and professionals, with the support of research institutions, structured the sector to make it globally competitive. Within the gate, technological advances contributed more than half of the increase in production value. The modernization of business management has made the sector one of the most dynamic in the Brazilian economy.

The perspective of growth of the Brazilian economy for the next decade has in agriculture a fundamental driver. Analysts project that the activity in the field should break new production records. Beef cattle activity in 2020 had an evolution of 28% over 2019, while the meat-based agribusiness grew 20% and agribusiness services, which kept this food machine in motion, grew 25%. The forecast for this year is that these numbers will be surpassed with new records.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, FAO, projected an increase in the world demand for agricultural products of 60% in the next 30 years. The growth of Asian countries, especially China, has integrated tens of millions of new consumers each year. With the potential and productivity it has, Brazilian agribusiness can supply a large part of this expansion.

Personally, in the 1970s, when managing Pecplan Bradesco Pecuária Planejada, a company dedicated to improving the Brazilian herd through artificial insemination, I got to know firsthand the management, innovation and technological development capacity of cattle breeding. Since that time, the innovative strength of livestock has been manifested by the commitment to developing new genetic matrices for the evolution of the national herd. We have tradition, competitiveness and creativity in the field.

In the coming year, economic recovery and job creation should be the common goal for all. This effort is associated with the dynamism of sectors such as agribusiness. The increase in the supply of grains, meat and milk, among other products, is a strategic objective for the country and one of the consensuses that could turn hopes into achievements. The basis of this movement will be the strength of the economic sectors that support Brazilian development, such as agribusiness.

Regarding the controversy over meat consumption and Bradesco, despite the gastronomic preferences and eating habits of each one, which are individual prerogatives, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting Brazilian livestock production, whose quality is recognized worldwide.