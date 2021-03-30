Last November the Government approved the draft reform of the Food Chain Law. This legislation, applicable in all commercial relations between the operators that are part of it, has involved a series of measures that, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock, are intended to improve the balance of the food chain, guarantee the future of the sector, favoring the negotiating capacity of farmers and ranchers and promoting the fair distribution of the value generated in it.

The new law has expanded its scope of application, generalizes written contracts in all operations, prohibits certain business practices and updates the list of infractions and penalties. In addition, it encourages transparency in price formation and stimulates business relationships and innovation thanks to the operability of transactions.

MORE INFORMATION That. ‘Webinar’ ‘Towards the new Law of the Food Chain, challenges and uncertainties’. Organize LA VERDAD and Banco Sabadell. When Tomorrow, March 31, from 9.30 am. Information and registration events.laverdad.es.

All these changes have been a challenge for the companies that make up the sector, which have had to initiate an adaptation process that poses challenges that they are still facing. In order to address this new reality, LA VERDAD and Banco Sabadell have organized tomorrow, starting at 9.30 am, the ‘webinar’ ‘Towards the new Food Chain Law: challenges and uncertainties’, an event that can be followed , upon registration, at eventos.laverdad.es.

The meeting will be moderated by the head of LA VERDAD’s Local Area, Manuel Buitrago, and will be attended by the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, Antonio Luengo, who will be in charge of opening the event; the director of the Agricultural Segment of Banco Sabadell, José Antonio Morante, and the partner of Commercial Contracting and Corporate Law of Garrigues, Miguel Ángel López Mateo, who will teach the financial and legal implications of this new Law. from COAG, Miguel Padilla; the president of Agrupal, José García, and the director of External Relations of Mercadona, Ana Belén Martínez, who will put the point of view of those operators that are part of this sector.